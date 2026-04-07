Tim Stutzle News: Three-game, six-point steak
Stutzle had a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Lightning.
Stutzle's goal came on a third-period power play to push the lead to 4-2. He has six points, including two goals, on his current three-game point streak and 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) in 78 games. Stutzle is in a four-way tie with Jack Eichel, Alex DeBrincat and Wyatt Johnston for 17th in league scoring.
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