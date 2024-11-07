Tim Stutzle News: White-hot start continues

Stutzle bagged two apples Thursday in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders. One of the assists came on the power play.

Stutzle's white-hot start to the season continues. He's on a three-game, five-point streak that includes four assists. And he has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and 25 shots in 13 games. That's good enough to push him into a multi-player tie for eighth overall on the NHL scoring list. Stutzle's best season came in 2022-23, but at this rate, he'll smash his 90-point career mark.