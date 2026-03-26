Tim Stutzle News: Youngest to major team milestone
Stutzle delivered two assists in a 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.
With the first helper, Stutzle became the youngest player and seventh in Senators history to reach 400 points. He sits third on the team list in fewest games to hit the mark. Jason Spezza (388) and Alexei Yashin (417) sit ahead of Stutzle (439). He's also the fourth German player in league history to hit 400 points. Stutzle joins Leon Draisaitl (1,053), Marco Sturm (487) and Jochen Hecht (463).
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