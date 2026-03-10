Tim Washe News: Tallies in Tuesday's win

Washe scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Washe earned his first goal since Jan. 16 versus the Kings. The 24-year-old is currently filling a fourth-line role, so there's not a lot of fantasy value to gather from his play. He's put up two goals, two assists, 20 shots on net, 48 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 21 appearances with the Ducks this season.