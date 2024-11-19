Timo Meier Injury: Dealing with back problem

Meier was not on the ice Tuesday while suffering from back spasms, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Meier's absence, along with the placement of Nathan Bastian (jaw) on long-term injured reserve, would explain the Devils' decision to bring up three forward from the minors Monday. At this point, Meier should be considered questionable to face the Hurricanes on Thursday, though he does have some time to get back to 100 percent.