Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Another two-point effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Meier scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Monday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Meier has scored in four of the last five games and has added three assists in that span. His goal Monday was his first power-play point since Nov. 30. The winger is up to 13 goals, 27 points (six on the power play), 114 shots on net, 62 hits, 33 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 36 appearances. Meier's put up a 60-point pace while remaining a volume shooter and a heavy hitter, which means he's living up to expectations in fantasy.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
