Timo Meier News: Deposits empty-netter

Meier scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Meier has scored in four of the last six games, adding one assist, 20 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in that span. The 29-year-old winger continues to play in a top-six role, and his offense is starting to reflect that usage after some down stretches during the season. He's at 21 goals, 36 points, 235 shots on net, 116 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-14 rating over 66 appearances.