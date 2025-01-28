Timo Meier News: Ends goal drought Monday
Meier scored his 15th goal of the season in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.
His one-timer from the top of the faceoff circle late in the third period got the Devils to within a goal, but they weren't able to get level before a Scott Laughton empty-netter iced the game. The blast was Meier's first goal in January, ending an 11-game drought, but he's been more productive of late with six points in the last seven games while adding 17 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 10 hits.
