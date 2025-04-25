Timo Meier News: Generates helper
Meier posted an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.
Meier had been held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series. While the 28-year-old winger has struggled to score, he has done well with physicality, racking up 11 hits and six PIM as well as 10 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over three playoff outings. He's playing on the top line for now and should continue to do so as long as he can chip in offense occasionally.
