Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Generates helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Meier posted an assist, three shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 3.

Meier had been held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the series. While the 28-year-old winger has struggled to score, he has done well with physicality, racking up 11 hits and six PIM as well as 10 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over three playoff outings. He's playing on the top line for now and should continue to do so as long as he can chip in offense occasionally.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
