Timo Meier News: Goal streak at three games

Meier scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Meier scored at 17:06 of the first period to open the scoring, only for the Hurricanes to net the next five tallies. This was Meier's third straight game with a goal, and he has five tallies and a helper over his last seven outings. The recent surge has him up to 22 goals, 37 points, 238 shots on net, 119 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating over 67 appearances this season.