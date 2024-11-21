Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: In action versus Canes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

Meier (back) will suit up in Thursday's clash with Carolina.

Meier has managed just one point in his last six outings despite having racked up 20 shots over that stretch. WIth his injury concern behind him, Meier should remain in his spot on the Devils' first line while also seeing power-play minutes. Despite his recent slump, Meier should be capable of reaching the 50-point threshold for the third consecutive campaign.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now