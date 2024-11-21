Timo Meier News: In action versus Canes

Meier (back) will suit up in Thursday's clash with Carolina.

Meier has managed just one point in his last six outings despite having racked up 20 shots over that stretch. WIth his injury concern behind him, Meier should remain in his spot on the Devils' first line while also seeing power-play minutes. Despite his recent slump, Meier should be capable of reaching the 50-point threshold for the third consecutive campaign.