Timo Meier News: Lights lamp in win

Meier scored a goal on six shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Meier has racked up three goals and an assist over six games in March. That's much better than February, a month in which he was limited to one helper in seven contests. The power winger is up to 18 goals, 42 points, 190 shots on net, 117 hits, 51 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 65 appearances. He continues to log steady top-line minutes.