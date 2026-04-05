Timo Meier News: Lights lamp Saturday
Meier recorded a goal, an assist, seven shots on goal and five hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.
Meier found the back of the net at the 17:45 mark of the third period, and his snap shot allowed the Devils to tie the game after falling in a 3-0 hole early in the second period. This was Meier's first multi-point game since March 14, but he has remained a very productive forward for New Jersey. Over his last 11 games, he's posted 10 points (six goals, four assists), 40 shots on goal, 18 hits and 11 blocked shots.
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