Timo Meier News: Lights lamp Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 31, 2024

Meier scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Canucks.

Meier scored for the first time in four games, and he's added two assists and seven shots in that span. The power winger is up to five goals, 12 points, 40 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-8 rating over 13 appearances this season. Meier has looked strong alongside Nico Hischier in a top-line role, and given his early scoring pace, Meier should be in the lineup regularly for most fantasy managers.

