Timo Meier News: Lights lamp Wednesday
Meier scored a goal on seven shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.
Meier has three goals over his last five games, adding 27 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-4 rating in that span. The winger looks to be rolling in a top-six role, setting him up for a good stretch run even though the Devils are unlikely to push for a playoff spot. Meier is at 17 goals, 31 points, 203 shots, 103 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating across 57 appearances.
