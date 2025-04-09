Timo Meier News: Lights the lamp Tuesday

Meier scored a goal in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Boston.

Meier's tally was the second goal scored by New Jersey in 19 seconds mid-way through the second period. With the twine finder, Meier eclipsed the 50-point mark on the season with an even 25 goals and assists in 77 games this year. While his playmaking has suffered in the absence of Jack Hughes (shoulder), Meier has eight goals in his last 13 games and is scoring the puck at a 17.4-percent shot rate. This gives him solid value in all formats for the remainder of the fantasy postseason.