Timo Meier News: Makes history with goal Friday

Meier scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Meier, who scored the 200th goal of his NHL career, continues to find ways to produce in his steady top-six role, and the 28-year-old left winger has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last five appearances, posting two goals and four assists in that stretch. This time, he scored the game-winning goal 53 seconds into the final period with a tip-in into the open net. The Swiss forward has nine goals and 11 assists on the season, and he should remain a steady producer for New Jersey as a member of the second line both on even strength and the power play.