Timo Meier News: Nets power-play goal Sunday

Meier tallied a power-play goal, recorded an assist and fired five shots on net in Switzerland's 4-3 overtime win over Czechia in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Meier found the back of the net with just under 90 seconds remaining in the second period before later picking up a secondary helper on Pius Suter's goal to help send the game into overtime. At the Olympics, Meier is now tied for the lead in goals with Germany's Tim Stutzle and Slovakia's Juraj Slafkovsky. Meier will be tasked with a large role offensively for Switzerland during bracket play with Kevin Fiala (leg) likely out for the season.