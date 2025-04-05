Fantasy Hockey
Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Nets two goals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Meier scored two goals in a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Meier potted the game-winner during a second-period power play before adding his 24th goal of 2024-25 in the third frame. He added three shots on net and four hits in New Jersey's victory. Meier hadn't reached the scoresheet in four straight games going into Saturday's matchup. He has 49 points through 76 outings this season.

