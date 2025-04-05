Timo Meier News: Nets two goals Saturday

Meier scored two goals in a 4-0 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Meier potted the game-winner during a second-period power play before adding his 24th goal of 2024-25 in the third frame. He added three shots on net and four hits in New Jersey's victory. Meier hadn't reached the scoresheet in four straight games going into Saturday's matchup. He has 49 points through 76 outings this season.