Timo Meier News: Notches two helpers in win
Meier recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.
Both helpers came in a four-goal second period that blew the game open for the Devils and chased Samuel Ersson from the Philadelphia crease. Meier is in the midst of a four-game point streak in which he's piled up a goal and five assists, and on the season the streaky winger has 15 goals and 37 points across 52 appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now