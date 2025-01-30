Timo Meier News: Notches two helpers in win

Meier recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Both helpers came in a four-goal second period that blew the game open for the Devils and chased Samuel Ersson from the Philadelphia crease. Meier is in the midst of a four-game point streak in which he's piled up a goal and five assists, and on the season the streaky winger has 15 goals and 37 points across 52 appearances.