Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Notches two helpers in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 7:50am

Meier recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Flyers.

Both helpers came in a four-goal second period that blew the game open for the Devils and chased Samuel Ersson from the Philadelphia crease. Meier is in the midst of a four-game point streak in which he's piled up a goal and five assists, and on the season the streaky winger has 15 goals and 37 points across 52 appearances.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
