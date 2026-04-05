Timo Meier News: Opens scoring in Sunday's win

Meier scored a goal and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canadiens.

Meier has surged late in the season with seven goals and four assists over his last 12 outings. The 29-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 42 points, 256 shots on net, 127 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 72 appearances. Meier will look to keep adding to his totals late in the year, though he's unlikely to get back to the 50-point mark, which he'll miss for the first time since the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign.