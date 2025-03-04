Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Pair of points in Tuesday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Meier scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and doled out eight hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Meier has two goals and an assist over three games in March, surpassing the single assist he logged across seven outings in February. The winger also has multiple hits in eight straight contests. For the season, he's up to 17 goals, 41 points, 179 shots on net, 110 hits, 52 PIM, 50 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 62 appearances in a top-six role.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now