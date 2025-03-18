Timo Meier News: Pots goal No. 20

Meier scored his 20th goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the second period, slipping the puck five-hole on Jet Greaves as he drove the net. Meier has lit the lamp five times in nine March contests, collecting seven points in total, and Monday's tally gave him 20 on the season -- the fourth straight campaign in which he's reached that milestone, and the seventh time in his career.