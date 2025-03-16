Timo Meier News: Power-play goal in Saturday's loss

Meier scored a power-play goal on six shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Meier has four goals, including two on the power play, and two assists over eight games in March. The winger's goal Saturday was part of a comeback effort in the third period that came up short. The 28-year-old has 19 tallies, 44 points (10 on the power play), 196 shots on net, 119 hits, 53 blocked shots, 52 PIM and a plus-7 rating through 67 appearances in a top-six role.