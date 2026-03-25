Timo Meier News: Reaches 20-goal mark

Meier scored a goal on three shots, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Meier's third-period tally stood as the game-winner. It was his 20th goal of the campaign, a mark the winger has reached in five straight years and eight of his 10 seasons in the NHL overall. Meier is at just 35 points, 231 shots on net, 113 hits, 45 blocks and a minus-15 rating over 65 appearances this season, with his 8.7 shooting percent being his lowest since 2020-21.