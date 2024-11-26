Timo Meier News: Receives one-game suspension

Meier will miss Wednesday's contest versus the Blues after being suspended Tuesday for one game, per the Department of Player Safety.

Meier will his first game of the 2024-25 campaign as a result of cross-checking Nashville's Zachary L'Heureux in Monday's 5-2 victory. Nolan Foote should draw into the lineup Wednesday against St. Louis. Meier has accounted for seven goals, eight assists and a plus-8 rating through 24 appearances. The 28-year-old will be eligible to return to action in Detroit on Friday.