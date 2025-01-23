Timo Meier News: Records two assists in win
Meier recorded two assists, two shots on goal, one blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.
Meier hasn't found the back of the net since he scored a goal in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Dec. 31, but the winger has managed to remain productive as a playmaker. He has recorded assists in three of his last five outings and is up to 33 points across 49 games this season, tallying 14 goals and 19 helpers.
