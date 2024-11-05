Timo Meier News: Scores sixth goal of season

Meier scored a goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.

Meier notched his sixth goal of the season Monday and has found the back of the net in two of his past three appearances. He did get off to a bit of a slow start with three points (two goals) across his opening six outings of 2024-25, but Meier has recorded at least a point in seven of his past nine appearances. The 28-year-old is up to six goals and seven assists across 15 contests this season.