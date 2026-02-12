Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Scores twice vs. France

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Meier scored two goals in Switzerland's 4-0 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Thursday.

Meier scored two of Switzerland's four goals in this Olympic opener, finding the back of the net twice in the final 10 minutes of the contest. Meier should be one of Switzerland's most reliable offensive weapons in a tough matchup against Canada on Friday, a game where the Swiss will be massive underdogs.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Timo Meier See More
