Timo Meier News: Sends assist in win

Meier notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Meier snapped a three-game dry spell with the assist. It's his longest slump since another three-game dip from Dec. 8-12. The winger is up to 38 points, 159 shots on net, 91 hits, 52 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 56 appearances. He's once again on pace to top the 50-point mark for the fourth season in a row, and he adds good shot volume and hit totals as a power winger.