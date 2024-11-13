Fantasy Hockey
Timo Meier News: Tallies game-winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Meier scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Meier's goal at 17:29 of the second period was the game-winner. The winger has been limited to two tallies over six contests in November, though it doesn't help that the Devils have been shut out twice this month. Overall, he has seven goals, 14 points, 52 shots on net, 37 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 19 games in a top-six role.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
