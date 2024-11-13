Timo Meier News: Tallies game-winner

Meier scored a goal on four shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Panthers.

Meier's goal at 17:29 of the second period was the game-winner. The winger has been limited to two tallies over six contests in November, though it doesn't help that the Devils have been shut out twice this month. Overall, he has seven goals, 14 points, 52 shots on net, 37 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 19 games in a top-six role.