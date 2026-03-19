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Timo Meier News: Tallies in Wednesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Meier scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Meier has three points and 11 shots on net over his last three games. The 29-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 34 points, 226 shots on net, 111 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 63 appearances this season. He continues to fill a top-six role with plenty of power-play time to be productive on offense.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
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