Timo Meier News: Tallies in Wednesday's win
Meier scored a goal on five shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Meier has three points and 11 shots on net over his last three games. The 29-year-old winger is up to 19 goals, 34 points, 226 shots on net, 111 hits, 42 blocked shots and a minus-18 rating over 63 appearances this season. He continues to fill a top-six role with plenty of power-play time to be productive on offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Timo Meier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Timo Meier See More