Timo Meier News: Three points in OT win

Meier scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

The 28-year-old winger opened the scoring midway through the first period before helping to set up tallies by Stefan Noesen in the second and Brian Dumoulin in OT. Meier has been running hot or cold down the stretch, posting three multi-point performances in the last 10 games but failing to get onto the scoresheet at all in six of those contests. On the season, he's produced 26 goals and 53 points in 80 appearances.