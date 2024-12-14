Fantasy Hockey
Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Two-point game helps comeback

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 5:22pm

Meier had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-1 win over Chicago.

Meier and Dawson Mercer combined for two goals and two assists in a four-goal, third-period comeback. Meier started the season with 12 points (five goals, seven assists) but has struggled since the calendar flipped to November. He has just five goals and five assists in his last 19 games, but he's still firing a lot of pucks. Meier is tied with Filip Forsberg for sixth in the NHL with 103 shots. The 28-year-old Meier has one 66-point season and one 76-pointer, but he's four years removed from that career-best. Maybe Meier is what we see today -- a high-volume shooting, 25-goal, 55-point winger. There's plenty of room on rosters for that kind of player, but he shouldn't be overrated.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
