Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Two points after suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Meier recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Red Wings.

Meier missed the 3-0 loss to the Blues due to a suspension, but he made his presence felt in his return to the ice with his third multi-point effort of the season. It was the first time he achieved this since an 8-5 loss to the Lightning on Oct. 22, when he scored two goals. Meier is up to eight goals and nine assists across 25 games this season, with four of those points (two goals and two assists) coming on the power play.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
