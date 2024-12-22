Fantasy Hockey
Timo Meier headshot

Timo Meier News: Two points in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Meier delivered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

After helping to set up up Stefan Noesen for what would prove to be the game-winner late in the second period, Meier added an empty-netter late in the third. The 28-year-old winger has been productive since getting suspended for one game in late November, and over his last 11 appearances he's racked up five goals and 10 points.

Timo Meier
New Jersey Devils

