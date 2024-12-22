Timo Meier News: Two points in Saturday's win

Meier delivered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Penguins.

After helping to set up up Stefan Noesen for what would prove to be the game-winner late in the second period, Meier added an empty-netter late in the third. The 28-year-old winger has been productive since getting suspended for one game in late November, and over his last 11 appearances he's racked up five goals and 10 points.