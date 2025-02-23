Timothy Liljegren Injury: Departs Sunday's game

Liljegren (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Flames.

Liljegren logged two shots on goal, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 11:21 of ice time before exiting. The Sharks have a quick turnaround following Sunday's contest -- they'll face the Jets on Monday. If Liljegren is unable to play in that matchup, Marc-Edouard Vlasic will draw back into the lineup.