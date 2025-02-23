Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Timothy Liljegren headshot

Timothy Liljegren Injury: Departs Sunday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Liljegren (undisclosed) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Flames.

Liljegren logged two shots on goal, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating in 11:21 of ice time before exiting. The Sharks have a quick turnaround following Sunday's contest -- they'll face the Jets on Monday. If Liljegren is unable to play in that matchup, Marc-Edouard Vlasic will draw back into the lineup.

Timothy Liljegren
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now