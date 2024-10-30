Timothy Liljegren News: Dealt to San Jose

Liljegren was traded from the Maple Leafs to the Sharks on Wednesday, in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick, a 2026 sixth-round pick and Matt Benning.

Liljegren has fallen out of favor with the Maple Leafs, but he should get a larger opportunity to play with the Sharks. The 25-year-old is also under contract for one more year. Liljegren will likely get bottom-four minutes once he makes his Sharks debut, but the lack of proven talent on his new team's blue line gives him a better chance to earn a bigger role.