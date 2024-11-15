Timothy Liljegren News: First point with new team

Liljegren scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

The tally was Liljegren's first point in six games with the Sharks, and it came on a fluky bounce. The 25-year-old has gotten more playing time since he was traded from Toronto in late October, averaging 19:45 per game with San Jose. He's at nine shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating over seven appearances this season. Liljegren will likely continue to see top-four minutes and power-play time, though his role could shrink a bit once Jake Walman (upper body) returns.