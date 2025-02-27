Fantasy Hockey
Timothy Liljegren headshot

Timothy Liljegren News: Playing Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 11:46am

Liljegren (upper body) will return to the lineup in Montreal on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Liljegren missed Tuesday's tilt in Winnipeg after he was injured in Calgary on Sunday. The former Toronto blueliner has four goals and five assists with 64 blocked shots across 44 appearances with the Sharks this season after playing one game with the Maple Leafs on Oct. 16.

Timothy Liljegren
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
