Timothy Liljegren News: Power-play marker in loss

Liljegren scored a power-play goal in a 5-3 loss to the Senators on Saturday.

He wired a one-timer from the post that beat Linus Ullmark. Liljegren has five goals, five assists and 71 shots in 47 games this season. Two of his goals have come on the power play. Liljegren's fantasy value is very limited. He wouldn't be a top-pairing, PP2 defender in any other city, and when the team improves, he'll eventually drop down the lineup.