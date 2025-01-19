Timothy Liljegren News: Practices Sunday

Liljegren (illness) participated in Sunday's practice, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Liljegren should be available for Monday's game against Boston after sitting out Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders. Marc-Edouard Vlasic played through an illness in Saturday's defeat and skipped Sunday's practice. Still, Vlasic could play versus the Bruins on Monday. Henry Thrun might be a healthy scratch if Liljegren and Vlasic are in Monday's lineup.