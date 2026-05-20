Timothy Liljegren headshot

Timothy Liljegren News: Secures two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Liljegren agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.5 million contract with Washington on Wednesday.

Liljegren appeared in just four regular-season games for the Caps last year after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Sharks. If the 27-year-old blueliner can get back to being the 20-point producer he was with the Maple Leafs, he'll be worth his new contract, though it's been two years since he put up those numbers.

Timothy Liljegren
Washington Capitals
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