Timothy Liljegren News: Secures two-year deal
Liljegren agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.5 million contract with Washington on Wednesday.
Liljegren appeared in just four regular-season games for the Caps last year after he was acquired at the trade deadline from the Sharks. If the 27-year-old blueliner can get back to being the 20-point producer he was with the Maple Leafs, he'll be worth his new contract, though it's been two years since he put up those numbers.
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