Timothy Liljegren headshot

Timothy Liljegren News: Sends helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Liljegren notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Predators.

Liljegren ended his six-game point drought with the helper. He also missed one contest due to an illness in that span. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to nine points, 55 shots on net, 43 hits, 55 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 38 appearances between the Sharks and the Maple Leafs this season. He has limited upside given his lack of offense, though he continues to see time on the Sharks' second pairing and second power-play unit.

