Timothy Liljegren News: Traded at deadline

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Liljegren was flipped to the Capitals from the Sharks on Friday in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

Liljegren isn't exactly an offensive stud, so he's far from a replacement for John Carlson, who was sent to Anaheim in a separate deal early Friday morning. Still, there should be an open roster spot on the backend for the 26-year-old Liljegren, where he figures to serve in a shutdown role.

