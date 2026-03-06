Timothy Liljegren News: Traded at deadline
Liljegren was flipped to the Capitals from the Sharks on Friday in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick.
Liljegren isn't exactly an offensive stud, so he's far from a replacement for John Carlson, who was sent to Anaheim in a separate deal early Friday morning. Still, there should be an open roster spot on the backend for the 26-year-old Liljegren, where he figures to serve in a shutdown role.
