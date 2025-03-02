Fantasy Hockey
T.J. Brodie headshot

T.J. Brodie News: Avoids scratch, snaps slump

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Brodie logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Brodie was heading toward his second scratch in three games, but the Blackhawks swung a deal to send Seth Jones to the Panthers prior to puck drop. This forced Brodie back into the lineup, and he was able to earn an assist, ending his 16-game point drought when he helped out on Teuvo Teravainen's second-period goal. Brodie's helper was the 300th of his career, a milestone he achieved in his 962nd game. However, his flaws have been exposed in the Blackhawks' lineup this year -- Brodie has 10 points, a minus-18 rating, 23 shots on net and 58 blocked shots over 54 outings. Losing a veteran like Jones may help Brodie stay in the lineup down the stretch, but it's also possible Chicago will want to evaluate the readiness of some prospects.

