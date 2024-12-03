T.J. Brodie News: Earns helper against old team

Brodie notched an assist in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Brodie has been decent lately with three helpers over his last seven outings, though he has a minus-2 rating in that span. The 34-year-old is up to five assists, 28 blocked shots, 10 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 22 contests overall. His average ice time (15:34) is the lowest mark of his career, and coupled with minimal scoring upside, it makes him a poor choice to fill out the blue line of a fantasy roster.