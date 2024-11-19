T.J. Brodie News: Nabs assist in loss

Brodie posted an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Brodie had been held off the scoresheet over his last 10 appearances, and he also had a three-game stint in the press box during that drought. The defenseman helped out on Jason Dickinson's first-period tally. Brodie is at three assists, six shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 16 contests this season. He's playing in a bottom-four role and has virtually no upside on a low-scoring team.