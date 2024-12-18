T.J. Brodie News: Nets game-tying goal

Brodie scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Brodie's third-period tally tied the game at 2-2. He's picked up three points over his last four games, but Brodie hasn't added extra playing time under interim head coach Anders Sorensen. Brodie remains a low-scoring option on the third pairing. He has eight points, 14 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 29 appearances.