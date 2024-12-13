T.J. Brodie News: Scores first goal of season

Brodie scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The veteran blueliner blasted a shot through traffic midway through the third period that eluded Ilya Sorokin, starting a late rally that nearly erased a 5-1 deficit. Brodie has had a tough first season in Chicago, managing six points in 26 appearances with 34 blocked shots, 12 shots on net, eight hits, six PIM and a minus-8 rating.